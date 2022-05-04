Beginning in the early ‘60s, Harrison Ford searched for his big break in the entertainment industry. In 1973, he landed the role of Bob Falfa in the comedy film American Grafitti, establishing a friendship with director George Lucas. Four years later, his life was forever changed as he made his debut as Han Solo in Star Wars: A New Hope.

Harrison’s portrayal of Han led him to be recognized as one of the most iconic action heroes of all time and a favorite among Star Wars fans all over the world. He went on to reprise his role in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, 1983’s Return of the Jedi, 2015’s The Force Awakens and made a cameo in 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker.

The Golden Globe nominee also became the face of another popular action series in the ‘80s: Indiana Jones. Harrison worked closely with the franchise’s longtime director Steven Spielberg to perfect his role as the titular character for five films. His sense of adventure isn’t just limited to the big screen.

Known for flying the Millennium Falcon in the Star Wars films, Harrison also developed a love for flying planes in his personal life. The film icon began taking flight classes in the ‘60s, and earned his pilot license at the age of 53, per GQ. Harrison has also been pictured boarding his planes with his family before flying them to their destinations over the years.

The AFI Life Achievement Award winner is a dad to kids Ben Ford, Willard Ford, Malcolm Ford, Georgia Ford and Liam Flockhart. He shares his youngest son, Liam, with his wife, Calista Flockhart, whom he married in 2010. The couple have both led successful careers in Hollywood and balance each other out perfectly.

“They are on the same page about wanting to enjoy the trappings of their success without feeling trapped by it,” a friend of the couple told Closer in June 2019. “Harrison never thought he’d become a late-in-life dad, but it’s been a tremendous blessing to him. He has been mindful to give Liam his full attention.”

Harrison has portrayed many notable film characters in his life but nothing compares to his joy of being a father of five.

“My children have taught me a lot about parenting,” he told Parade in January 2010. “My first child was born when I was 25. Babies raising babies is not a pretty sight. I am much better at it now.”

Keep scrolling to learn five surprising facts about Harrison.