Clint Eastwood Is Very Close to His 8 Kids! See Photos of His Children and Blended Family Over the Years

For more than six decades, Clint Eastwood has directed, produced and starred in some of the most popular drama films like Million Dollar Baby, Gran Torino and Unforgiven. The Academy Award winner’s eight kids have become some of his biggest fans over the years.

The Hollywood icon found his footing in the entertainment industry in the late ‘50s, landing a role in the CBS western series Rawhide. It was only just the start of a lifetime full of tremendous accolades both in front of the camera and at home.

Clint became a father for the first time in 1954 when he welcomed his eldest daughter, Laurie Eastwood, whom he placed for adoption. The pair re-connected years later, and Laurie appeared alongside her father and her other siblings at the premiere of his 2018 film, The Mule.

During his two marriages to Maggie Johnson and Dina Ruiz and other relationships, the esteemed film star also became a dad to Kimber Lynne Eastwood, Kyle Eastwood, Alison Eastwood, Scott Eastwood, Kathyrn Eastwood, Francesca Eastwood and Morgan Eastwood. In June 2020, an insider told Closer that Clint “keeps in touch with all eight of his children and their families.”

“He’s taken great comfort that at this time of his life, all his kids are close,” the source continued.

Clint’s children are also close to his girlfriend, Christina Sandera. The couple began dating in 2014 after meeting at his Mission Ranch Hotel.

“He’s truly happy with her,” the insider added. “She’s fun, easygoing and his kids like her, too. She’s on an even keel like he is.”

Several of the Sully director’s children have given acting a shot over the years, appearing in many of his popular productions. Alison has gone from actress to director, making sure she got some advice from her father while making the transition.

“He has a dry sense of humor, so his biggest piece of advice for me as a director was, ‘Make sure you get a lot of sleep because you’re going to need it,'” she told Closer in January 2020. “He did tell me, ‘Believe in what you’re doing, as opposed to changing your mind or being wishy-washy.'”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Clint’s eight children over the years.