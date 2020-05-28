If you think being a Hollywood superstar and dad of eight was a handful, Clint Eastwood is also the loving grandfather of five grandchildren. As the patriarch of one of showbiz’s biggest families, it’s no surprise the Mule actor takes pride in being such a doting dad and granddad.

Clint most recently celebrated the birth of his youngest grandchild, Titan, after daughter Francesca Eastwood welcomed her first baby boy in September 2018. He’s also the proud grandpa of daughter Kimber Eastwood‘s child, Clinton, son Kyle Eastwood‘s daughter, Graylen, and daughter Laurie Murray‘s two children, Lowell and Kelsey.

The Gran Torino star’s big brood is all thanks to his two marriages and former relationships. During his years being married to first wife Maggie Johnson from 1953 to 1988, Clint became the father of Kyle and daughter Alison Eastwood. He also welcomed Kimber following an affair with Roxanne Tunis in 1964.

After Clint and Maggie divorced, the Academy Award winner tied the knot with second spouse Dina Ruiz in 1996 and expanded his clan with daughter Morgan Eastwood. Clint went on to have two more children, Scott Eastwood and Kathryn Eastwood, with former girlfriend Jacelyn Reeves, as well as daughter Francesca with former costar Frances Fisher.

The iconic actor also discovered he fathered an eighth child after Laurie tracked him down over thirty years ago. At the time, she revealed she was put up for adoption by her unidentified mother following her birth in 1954.

Although the Good, the Bad and the Ugly alum has a lot on his plate when it comes to his family, daughter Alison previously praised him for being “a great father and a great grandfather.”

“It’s just a lot of fun. I just think that he enjoys it now and I’m glad he’s settled down a bit,” the Tightrope actress previously told Closer Weekly. “He’s worked a lot. Throughout my childhood, he was working all of the time and I didn’t see him that much so now he’ll do a movie a year and he spends a lot of time with us. We all have dinner, we all have fun, it’s a lot of laughter, there’s a lot of kidding and joking.”

