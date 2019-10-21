Being a doting grandpa is right up Clint Eastwood‘s ally! When Closer Weekly caught up with the 89-year-old actor’s daughter Alison Eastwood at the Last Chance for Animals’ 35th Anniversary Gala, she dished about her dad’s close bond to her sister Francesca’s new baby boy, Titan.

“It’s just a lot of fun. I just think that he enjoys it now and I’m glad he’s settled down a bit,” she exclusively told Closer. “He’s worked a lot. Throughout my childhood, he was working all of the time and I didn’t see him that much so now he’ll do a movie a year and he spends a lot of time with us. We all have dinner, we all have fun, it’s a lot of laughter, there’s a lot of kidding and joking.”

Not only that, but Alison admits Clint’s “been a great father and a great grandfather.” She also adores spending time with baby Titan.

“Oh! He’s so cute, I love him,” she gushed. “He loves to play with the dogs and cats that we have plenty of and he’s a really cool kid.”

Having Titan around fills Alison and her husband, Stacy Poitras, up with so much joy because it reminds them of the baby that they always wanted to have. “We chose not to have kids this go around so it’s kind of fun to have him around because he’s like our surrogate child but then when he starts crying I’m like, ‘OK, go back to your mommy,’” she joked. “And we sort of skirt off and they head home and we’re like, ‘Oh, so nice to see the baby before he got all fussy and upset.’”

In September 2018, Titan’s parents — Francesca and Alexander Wraith — announced they were expecting their first child when they made their first red carpet debut together as a couple.

“Francesca and I are very happy and excited to announce that we are having a child together,” Alexander said at the time. “We are looking forward to our future together.”

Clint must be so proud of his family. They achieved so much — just like their amazing dad!