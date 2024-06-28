Clint Eastwood's Kids: Meet the 8 Eastwood Children

Clint Eastwood is proud that his kids have grown up to be successful in their own right, but he’s especially grateful to have a strong bond with his children. The Unforgiven actor “keeps in touch with” Laurie, Alison, Kyle, Scott, Kimber, Kathryn, Francesca and Morgan, as well as “their families,” a source exclusively told Closer. “He’s taken great comfort that at this time of his life … all his kids are close.”

With an iconic career of his own, Clint taught his children everything he learned about the business. One lesson he taught Scott was to “listen more.”

“Keep my mouth shut,” he told Closer in October 2019. “I’m pretty good at this.”

Alison, on the other hand, learned something different from her dad. “I guess just not to take [life] too seriously,” she added. “He never seemed to take anything too seriously. Maybe that’s not a good thing … I don’t know.”