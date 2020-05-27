Filled with gratitude! Clint Eastwood is grateful for everyone in his life. The actor “keeps in touch with all eight of his children and their families,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. “He’s taken great comfort that at this time of his life, all his kids are close.”

The Gran Torino star, who will turn 90 on May 31, has been thinking about all of the great times he’s had with his loved ones over the years. He also appreciates the time he’s spent with his girlfriend, Christina Sandera. The pair have been dating since they first met in 2014. “He’s truly happy with her,” the insider shares. “She’s fun, easygoing and his kids like her, too. She’s on an even keel like he is.”

When Clint celebrates his birthday, you can bet Christina will do something special for her guy — and it may involve a sweet treat! The A-lister has been keeping himself in good shape by eating clean and working out often, so maybe he’ll indulge in some birthday cake. “He eats healthy and has a private chef who cooks high protein, low-fat cuisine for him,” the source reveals. “He exercises every day, with weight training, and he still does push-ups!”

The Million Dollar Baby actor even keeps his mind sharp by practicing meditation. “I do it twice a day, and it works great because it gives you a chance to gather your thoughts,” he said in a November 2009 interview with GQ. “I’m religious about it when I’m working.”

With a clear head and a healthy lifestyle, Clint has learned how to be “honest” with himself and “trust” in his instincts. “I always feel that if I examine myself too much, I’ll burst the bubble. I’ve gotten so lucky relying on my animal instincts, I’d rather keep a little bit of the animal alive,” he once said about what he’s learned over the years. But when Clint thinks about his age, he remembers an important lesson he’s learned from his career.

“You’re given one shot, and you should do the best you can with it,” the three-time Oscar winner said. “In the end, you’ve just got to be happy with what you’ve done. There you are.”

