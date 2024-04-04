Hoda Kotb’s latest Today stunt left the audience gasping! The longtime NBC anchor picked food out of Jenna Bush Hager’s teeth while the cameras were rolling.

During an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, April 3, Hoda, 59, pointed out that Jenna, 42, had something stuck in her teeth. “It’s in there. I’m sorry,” Hoda told her costar as they sat together at the news desk.

Jenna was majorly surprised by the comment, as she insisted that she didn’t eat anything that morning. Instead, she pointed out that it was probably food from the night before. “It’s still there. It’s down below, it’s here,” Hoda told the camera as they both tried to remove it from her teeth.

“Ew!” the former first daughter remarked as she showed her teeth to the camera, giving a closer look to viewers at home. Eventually, Hoda took a piece of paper and was able to remove the food from Jenna’s teeth in a rather up close and personal moment.

“What a friend,” Jenna said after the debacle, revealing that she brushed her teeth twice that morning.

“Well, it was there. It’s OK, sometimes we just miss one little spot,” Hoda assured Jenna before they moved on from the segment.

The candid scene made viewers get a total flashback to the moment when Hoda’s eye contact fell out during a February Today episode.

“I think I have a contact stuck in my eye way up here,” Hoda said at the time. “I don’t think I took it out last night, and I can’t find it. It feels like it’s in there!”

She and Jenna tried to get the contact out of her eye, asking the audience for tips and tricks on how to maneuver it.

“We have breaking news: Hoda has now lost all eyesight because her other contact fell out,” Jenna said. “I’m going to go ahead and read, and hopefully when the health person comes, we can resolve this issue.”

When one fan suggested for Hoda to look down and pull on her eyelid, the contact ended up falling out. She was presented with a new eye contact, proving that on Today, the show must go on. You can always count on the cohosts to help each other out in a pinch!