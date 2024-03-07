Jenna Bush Hager loves dressing for comfort, so much so that the Today host admitted to wearing her slippers outside of the house.

The broadcaster shared a TikTok video recently in which she showed off her interesting choice of footwear while walking along the streets of New York City. Jenna, 42, posed her followers with an interesting question in the clip before getting into a car.

“Do you call these house shoes or slippers?” she asked. “I call ‘em house shoes, and I’m wearing them on the streets of New York.”

The comments section was completely divided, with some people saying that they refer to them as slippers, and other fans saying they call them house shoes.

“House shoes! And if I’m feeling lazy, I take a Clorox wipe to the bottom so I can keep wearing them in the house,” one person wrote, to which Jenna candidly replied, “Genius.”

“House shoes and I’ve worn mine on the streets one too many times!!” another comment read, with a third comment saying, “I’m a Michigan girl with down south roots. We call them house shoes.”

Others continued to comment that they simply call them slippers. There were also a slew of other unique terms, including “bedroom shoes.”

This isn’t the first time Jenna sparked an online debate when revealing one of her unique style habits. During a November 2022 episode of Today, Jenna admitted that she “never” wears underwear.

“I think it makes a more pretty silhouette!” she told cohost Hoda Kotb during the broadcast. “I also think you don’t have to pack as much. There’s a lot of pros to it!”

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While Hoda, 59, admitted she was shocked by Jenna’s secret, she eventually realized that not wearing underwear meant less laundry to do.

“It actually does make life a lot easier,” she said in agreement with Jenna. “It’s a lot of washing of clothes, over and over.”

The topic was brought up again when Jenna’s eldest daughter, Mila, whom she shares with husband Henry Hager, visited Today.

“She never wears underwear,” Mila, 10, told the audience during the appearance. “She’s not wearing it right now! I saw her change!”

Through laughter, Jenna, who is also a mom to kids Poppy and Hal, quickly waved her daughter off the set after the embarrassing moment. “OK, goodbye! Goodbye, I love you!” she said.