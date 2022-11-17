Cohosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb are real-life best friends, but they still learn new things about each other daily. During an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, November 16, the former first daughter revealed that she “never wears underwear.”

“I think it makes a more pretty silhouette!” Jenna, 40, declared during the episode. “I also think you don’t have to pack as much. There’s a lot of pros to it!”

The topic arose after Hoda, 58, and her costar shared a dressing room before the show. As they were changing their clothes, Hoda admitted she had “a little shock with it” when she “noticed” Jenna wasn’t wearing underwear.

“I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other,” the Dateline anchor told the live studio audience. The pair have been working together as official cohosts on the program since 2019.

Jenna continued to explain to viewers why she prefers going commando under her clothes. After a while, Hoda began pointing out some of the benefits of not wearing underwear. “It actually does make life a lot easier,” she said. “It’s a lot of washing of clothes, over and over.”

The Sisters First author kept a good sense of humor about the whole situation, laughing and smiling as Hoda revealed the secret to the audience. Jenna, the daughter of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, shared how her mom would react to hearing the confession on television.

“You promised me you wouldn’t do this! There’s a lot of people here!” Jenna joked to Hoda. “I’m sure my mom has never been more proud.”

The Texas native is a mom to three children, Mila, Poppy and Hal, whom she shares with her husband, Henry Hager. Hoda is also a mom to two little girls, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, whom she adopted during her relationship with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. While family is often a topic of conversation for the broadcasting duo on air, they went in a different direction with their topics during this episode.

“[Hoda] said, ‘Do you wash your clothes,’ and I said, ‘Yes, I do.’ But it’s also not like I’m sharing your jeans with you. Though I do steal Savannah [Guthrie]’s pants on occasion,” Jenna admitted before turning to Hoda and asking, “And I do want to borrow that red suit of yours. Can I?”

“Yes, you can, anytime,” the Oklahoma native said. Jenna hilariously responded, “I’ll wear underwear.”