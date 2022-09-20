Jenna Bush Hager’s Eldest Daughter Mila Is Growing Up So Fast! See Photos Over the Years

Her heart is so full! Jenna Bush Hager and her husband, Henry Hager, became parents in April 2013 when they welcomed their eldest daughter, Margaret Laura “Mila” Hager. Since then, the youngster has grown to be the best big sister to younger siblings Poppy Louise and Henry Harold “Hal” Hager.

Mila was named after Jenna’s mom, Laura Bush, and Henry’s mom, Margaret Hager. The former first lady and her husband, George W. Bush, shared in a statement that they were “elated” to welcome a new addition to the family. Since the arrival of their first grandchild, the couple has enjoyed making memories with Mila at the Bush family compound in Maine.

Jenna’s twin sister, Barbara Bush, was also incredibly happy to become an aunt. The Today host has shared so many cute photos of Barbara bonding with Mila over the years. Jenna got emotional after her baby girl turned 1 in April 2014.

“She is just the best baby in the world, and I love watching her become this person,” the proud mom gushed to PopSugar at the time. “She laughs at everything. She’s … sorry, I’m crying because I’m a new mother and I miss her so much … She’s so curious, active and funny. She is going to be this major character, which Henry and I will have to deal with somehow when she grows up.”

Just as predicted, Jenna’s little girl is full of personality. Mila has appeared on Today a handful of times over the years. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the elementary school student crashed her mom’s virtual Today segments with cohost Hoda Kotb.

During an April 2020 episode of the NBC program, Jenna and Mila shared that they enjoy baking together and cooking delicious treats. The youngster began braiding her mother’s hair on air which made Hoda cackle. The former Dateline anchor, who is a mom to daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, shared that it was her “favorite segment” she and Jenna had ever done.

As if fans needed further proof that Jenna and Mila’s bond is one of a kind, the mother-daughter duo showed once again that they are the best of friends. In August 2022, the TV personality posted adorable videos on Instagram reuniting with her daughter after she attended Camp Longhorn in Texas. “I kissed her a million times,” the former first daughter captioned a selfie with her eldest child.

