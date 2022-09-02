For Today host Jenna Bush Hager, there’s nothing more relaxing than taking a trip to the beach with her family. The television personality is a mom to three kids with her husband, Henry Hager: Margaret “Mila,” Poppy and Henry “Hal.” She is always documenting their family getaways with lovely beachside photos shared on social media.

Jenna, daughter of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, enjoys traveling to the Bush family compound in Maine. In September 2020, she published a book of personal essays called Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss. The mom of three reflected on her time spent in the beach town with her grandparents and the wisdom they bestowed upon her.

“I have gone every single year of my life,” she shared about her connection to the state, per News Center Maine. “This will be my 41st summer there this summer and it’s a priority because not only is it a beautiful place but what it means is family.”

In August 2022, the NBC star shared photos on her Instagram account from a “magical” trip to Maine. Her twin sister, Barbara Bush, joined in on the fun. Barbara brought along her daughter, Cora, whom she shares with her husband, Craig Coyne. Jenna and her sister’s bond has only gotten stronger over the years.

“We only know the world together,” Barbara told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022. “I think we’ve always been more powerful together because we’ve never not had someone walking alongside us.”

Their kids have also grown very close. Mila and Poppy were pictured hanging out with Cora during their trip. Jenna later brought her two eldest kids to a surfing lesson with her and Barbara. It’s clear to see from the photos that they had an absolute blast out on the water.

When it comes to passing down lessons and advice to her own kids, Jenna always preaches embracing who you are and focusing on self-care. In a May 2017 letter written for Today, the former teacher explained how her parents always encouraged her to feel confident and beautiful in her own skin.

“So, my precious babes, always, always know that just by being authentically you, you are more than enough,” she shared. “And my hope is that one day when you stand judging yourself in front of a mirror, you can see yourself the way I that I see you.”

Keep scrolling to see Jenna’s swimsuit photos and beach moments.