Does Ryan Seacrest Want to Get Married? Everything He Has Said About Marriage and Finding Love

Longtime American Idol host Ryan Seacrest is a pro at juggling his busy schedule as a popular television personality. The Emmy winner has never shied away from opening up to viewers about his love life. However, he has never walked down the aisle during any of his high-profile relationships.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost was previously linked to Teri Hatcher and Jasmine Waltz before beginning a relationship with Julianne Hough in 2010. Thorough they broke up in 2013, the former couple has still remained friends years later. In March 2022, Julianne and her brother, Derek Hough, joined Ryan for a radio interview during On-Air With Ryan Seacrest.

“[Julianne] feels the same I do. There is nothing uncomfortable about it because we remained friends for years and still are,” the Georgia native said about their friendship.

He later began dating wellness influencer Shayna Taylor in 2013. The pair split for the first time the following year. They decided to give things another shot in 2016. They broke up briefly again in 2019 but rekindled things once more that year. He gave the model a special shout-out during an episode of Live in May 2020.

“I just want to say, happy third anniversary to Shayna,” he said. “It is our third time together. So we’ve gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is No. 3 of being together. So we’re celebrating as well.”

The pair broke up for the third time in early 2020 after more than seven years of dating on and off.

“Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” a rep for Ryan told Us Weekly in June 2020. “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

Still, the talk show host has not given up on love. He was spotted out with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky during Memorial Day weekend in May 2021. An insider told Closer in February 2022 that the pair have “definitely gotten closer” and may be headed toward an engagement.

“Aubrey might be the one who surprises us all and finally gets that elusive proposal from Ryan,” the source added.



