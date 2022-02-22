American Idol host Ryan Seacrest has a massive net worth to match his million-dollar smile! The television personality has conquered all areas of the entertainment world during his career that spans three decades and counting.

What Is Ryan Seacrest’s Net Worth?

Ryan has an estimated net worth of $450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Emmy winner attended the University of Georgia in 1992 where he hosted his own radio show. Eventually, he moved to Hollywood and landed a job hosting Radical Outdoor Challenge on ESPN in 1993. The Georgia native went on to host Gladiators 2000 from 1994 to 1996 and several other competition shows throughout the decade.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In 2002, Ryan landed his breakthrough hosting job alongside Brian Dunkleman on season 1 of American Idol. From the second season on, he became the sole host of the popular show which aired on FOX for 15 seasons. The singing competition was revived on ABC in 2018, with Ryan returning to host. The historic season 20 of American Idol was announced for a February 2022 premiere.

The Hollywood hunk also went on to cohost and serve as an executive producer on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve beginning in 2005. Ryan became the main host of the program after his friend and mentor Dick Clark’s death in 2012. The On Air with Ryan Seacrest host produced Keeping Up with the Kardashians for all 20 of its seasons on E! Ryan is known for keeping his schedule full with his many jobs and hosting gigs.

“I love each individual thing and I’ve always been busy. I’ve always had so many things to get done in the course of a day, and I try to be as efficient and as thoughtful as I can with everything I do,” Ryan told Billboard in April 2019 about balancing his schedule. “And now I only look at one day at a time. I used to look at the week and I would feel the anxiety in me building, and now I just take it day by day.”

In 2017, Ryan became the official cohost of Live with Kelly and Ryan, captivating viewers with witty banter between him and friend Kelly Ripa. In addition to his television career, the media personality is also an entrepreneur. He teamed up with dermatologist Harold Lancer for a men’s skincare line in 2017 and released his own collection of menswear with Macy’s. There’s really nothing Ryan can’t do!