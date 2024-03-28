There’s no place like home for Today host Hoda Kotb and her two daughters, Haley and Hope! The journalist raised her kids in two homes in New York before dropping a bombshell about moving in March 2024.

All About Hoda Kotb’s NYC Apartment

While working on one of the most popular morning talk shows, Hoda has lived in a stunning New York City apartment with her kids. The apartment, which is located in Upper Manhattan, makes it incredibly convenient for Hoda to commute to the Today studio each day.

Prior to finding the NYC apartment of her dreams, she opened up about her interesting apartment search.

“The lady was like, there’s the apartment I want to show you. Over here is the bedroom, now look right over here, turn, here’s the living room! I was standing in one room, and I couldn’t believe that that’s what they were renting,” she told HuffPost in May 2016.

Hoda’s apartment is so gorgeous! The views are stunning, and her kids have plenty of room to have fun dressing up and playing with their toys. The neutral color scheme and furniture choices are perfect.

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

A Closer Look at Hoda Kotb’s Long Island Home

When she wants to spend weekends by the beach or take a break from the busy city, Hoda travels with Haley and Hope to their Long Island home. The oceanfront residence has the most gorgeous decor, with touches of turquoise and nautical nods.

Hoda once showed off her bedroom in a video shared on her Instagram account while celebrating her birthday in August 2023. The at-home birthday celebration was everything Hoda could have ever hoped for.

“I am so happy to be 59 this year. I feel so good about it,” the broadcaster said on a subsequent episode of Today. “If you’re worried about aging, and I know aging’s a thing, 59 is amazing. It’s an amazing year.”

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Hoda Announced She Is Moving Into a New House

In March 2024, Hoda announced that she is moving with her daughters. She did not specify exactly where, other than the fact that their new home will be in New York.

“I’m moving me and my kids to another location. Obviously in the New York area,” Hoda told cohost Jenna Bush Hager on Today.

She also discussed the decision behind the move on her “Making Space” podcast.

“My kids and I are gearing up to relocate to a new area for a different school, and it got me thinking about my own experiences growing up and how frequently we moved,” she told listeners.