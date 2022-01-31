Hoda Kotb and her former fiancé, Joel Schiffman, went through a lot together during their eight-year relationship. The Today show star and the handsome financier are the loving parents of their two adopted kids, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine and were previously engaged.

The beloved TV personality shared the news of their future nuptials during an episode of the NBC morning show in November 2019. “I have to tell you something that a friend of mine, a friend of ours, asked me to let you guys in on a secret,” she gushed at the time. “I’ll give you her initials. Her initials are Hoda Kotb, and she’s engaged.”

As she recalled the moment Joel proposed, Hoda revealed he asked for her hand in marriage during a romantic vacation. The I Really Needed This Today author said she was “totally shocked” when her beau popped the question.

“We ended up having a little dinner on the beach … and he was like, ‘I have something else I would like to say,’ and he said some beautiful things and then he got down on one knee,” she marveled. “Then he said, ‘Would you be my wife?”’

Hoda and Joel had been a couple since 2013 and started their family together when they adopted their first child, Haley Joy, in 2017. The TV star and her future hubby expanded their brood when they adopted their second daughter, Hope Catherine, in 2019.

However, Joel and Hoda never made it down the aisle and announced their split in January 2022.

“Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends,” she revealed during the third hour of Today. “It’s not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, a season or a lifetime, this was for a season.”

That’s not to say they weren’t previously looking forward to exchanging vows, but the coronavirus pandemic put a wrench in the pair’s plans.

In July 2021, the broadcast journalist gave an update on their nuptials, revealing they’ve postponed their wedding a few times because they want their “closest” friends and family to be there. “We’re just trying to make sure that everyone can travel,” she explained on Today. “That’s really what we want to do.”

Besides gathering their friends and family together, an insider told Closer that Haley and Hope were going to “be involved” on their special day.

“It’s all about family for Hoda,” the source said in May 2021, adding the news correspondent wanted to keep the ceremony low-key. “[Hoda] says she already feels married. This is just a party to celebrate their love.”

Although Hoda and Joel are no longer getting married, they’re still on great terms as coparents. Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about the hunk!