Her dad is about to get hitched to one of Today‘s most beloved hosts, and Kyle Schiffman says she couldn’t be more excited for Joel Schiffman and Hoda Kotb. The 25-year-old daughter of Hoda’s financier fiancé opened up to Closer Weekly about why she thinks her dad and his bride-to-be are a match made in heaven.

“It’s great to finally see just the two of them are so happy and they love doing the same thing,” Kyle gushed to Closer in an exclusive interview just weeks after the couple announced the news of their engagement on November 25. “They just enjoy each other’s time and they’re perfect for each other and I love them both so much!”

Twitter

Hoda, 55, has been in Kyle’s life ever since she began dating Joel, 61, around 2013. At the time, the TV personality spoke at an event for Wall Street professionals. Although Hoda almost backed out at the last minute, she ended up going to the event — where she was eventually approached by Joel.

“They asked me to sign some books and one guy is like, ‘Can you sign it to my grandma?’ And this guy walks up and he’s like, ‘I’ll take a book,’” she explained during a segment on the morning talk show in April 2014. “And I was like, ‘Who do you want me to write it to — your girlfriend, your wife, your aunt?’ And he goes, ‘Write it to me.’” After that, the rest is history!

Fans knew Hoda and Joel were meant to be when they welcomed their first adopted daughter, Haley Joy, in February 2017. Just two years later, in April 2019, the longtime couple shared the news their brood would be expanding with the arrival of their second adopted daughter, Hope Catherine.

Instagram/Hoda Kotb

Prior to welcoming her little bundles of joy, a friend of the I Really Needed This Today author told Closer Weekly that she wasn’t too worried about making things official. “Honestly, I think Joel is more gung-ho about the idea of getting married than Hoda is,” the pal exclusively shared. “He sees it as a natural progression of things. But Hoda sees them at their ages that they could live out their days blissfully without ever tying the knot.”

However, things started to change when little Haley and baby Hope arrived. “She sees how he’s been all in for becoming a dad again fairly late in life, and that makes Hoda just love him all the more,” the source noted. “So if she feels it’s really important to Joel, she’s not going to say no to him.”

We can’t wait for these two lovebirds to make it official — and it seems we aren’t the only ones either!