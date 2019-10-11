Hoda Kotb Loves Being a Mom More Than Anything! See Her Cutest Moments With Daughter Hope

Don’t get it twisted! Hoda Kotb has more than enough space in her heart for her 2-year-old daughter, Haley Joy, and her newborn baby, Hope Catherine. Since becoming a mom, the only thing that has mattered to her is her children and her loving partner, Joel Schiffman.

“I feel like I’ve lived 54 years, and I’ve loved every minute of it, but if there’s a window or a moment in my life that has mattered more than anything, it’s right now,” Hoda, now 55, said while on maternity leave after welcoming Hope. “I know it’s sorta weird that I’m taking this much time, but I just feel like, you know, sometimes you don’t know how much of your kids’ lives you’re going to be able to see. You just don’t know.”

Even though having children can be a bit overwhelming, Hoda doesn’t mind it. In fact, she loves doing the same thing every day with her family.

“So every day, we do the same thing, and it’s so dumb. Like, we have morning bubbles outside, we go to the muffin store and get a muffin, we burp Hope — it’s the same day,” she explained. “But it’s awesome, it’s the most awesome day ever.”

Expanding her family has been a great decision for Hoda. She’s excited to raise a child all over again even if it means she forgot a few things.

“I forgot everything!” the doting mom joked during a previous interview with People. “I was like, ‘How do you hold the baby? How do you feed a baby? How do you swaddle?’ I was googling swaddling and — you’re not going to believe this — how to put on pajamas.'”

“I just can’t believe how in a blink, life changes, and all of a sudden there are two babies in this house. I’m just overwhelmed with joy,” she added.

Hoda welcomed Hope into her life in April of 2019 and once her baby flashed her her really cute smile, Hoda suddenly felt like everything was alright in the world.

“I guess if you’ve been waiting this long for something, and you wish for it, pray for it, hope for it, wonder if it will ever be, and then it happens, nothing’s more real,” she previously gushed to People. “Nothing. It’s one of those things where you think you’ve done it all, you think you’ve felt it all. But I just didn’t know that this kind of love existed.”

Scroll below to see Hoda’s cutest pics with Hope!