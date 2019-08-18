What a day! Hoda Kotb and her daughter Haley Joy decided to join up with Dylan Dreyer and her son Calvin Bradley, as the Today pals set-up quite the playdate.

Both moms took to Instagram over the weekend to share snaps from their fun time. “One of my fav days of the summer. Calvin+Haley. We loved it,” Hoda, 55, wrote alongside numerous pics of the little ones. On the other hand, Dylan, 38, captioned her photos with, “Shouldn’t all days be this happy? Calvin and Haley catching up on old times … Thanks @hodakotb for a perfect day for all of us!!” So sweet!

Fans of the two friends were loving the cute pics, as they responded with the kindest of words. “Haley hosting Calvin = Cuteness in ♠️’s. Maybe one day Calvin will host Haley at his dinner table and they can discuss what’s on their plates!” one person said. Another added, “This is the most adorable thing ever!”

Hoda welcomed her first daughter, 2, back in February 17. She would adopt another child, Hope Catherine, in April 2019 — and let’s just say she was of course gushing. “I forgot everything! I was like, ‘How do you hold the baby? How do you feed a baby? How do you swaddle?’ I was googling swaddling and — you’re not going to believe this — how to put on pajamas,” she told People of how different taking care of a baby was the second time around. “I just can’t believe how in a blink, life changes, and all of a sudden there are two babies in this house. I’m just overwhelmed with joy.”

The news broadcaster shares her children with her longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman.

While Hoda has two kids, Today‘s meteorologist is expecting her second child with husband Brian Fichera later in the year — this after suffering a miscarriage months ago. “Calvin is so excited,” Dylan said during an episode of the NBC news program. “Last night at dinner, he said, ‘Can I kiss the baby?’ It’s the sweetest thing. I don’t think he understands exactly what baby is and how much it will change his life.”

It’s only a matter of time before Hope Catherine and Dylan’s second child have a playdate of their own!