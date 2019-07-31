How sweet! Jenna Bush Hager recently had a baby shower for her soon-to-be here newborn— and her Today coworker Hoda Kotb made a cameo!

The 54-year-old — who recently welcomed her second child, Hope Catherine, via adoption — took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 30 to share numerous snaps of herself at her pal’s party. “Saw my girl @jennabhager today … celebrating her baby #3! Loved seeing her face … can’t wait to be reunited again on tv too! ” she captioned the sweet photos.

Fans were loving the pics, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Amazing. Two great moms,” one person said. Another added, “There are rays of sun over your head Hoda! How fitting. Great pics. Lots of joy.” Some even commented on Hoda’s return to the NBC program, as she has been on maternity leave for a few months.

“When is Hoda coming back? Really miss her smiling face,” a commenter said. Take a look at the rest of the photos below!

Jenna, 37, also shared the same pics on her Instagram. “Tearing up — because I felt so much love from all of these awesome women who lift me up every day, celebrate me, and make me laugh,” the TV personality captioned the post. “Sharing this magical, motherhood moment with this mama @hodakotb is one great gift. And to you all who have encouraged, laughed along, and supported me, my gratitude is endless. Can’t wait to meet this babe and yes, be reunited with my Hoda on @hodaandjenna.”

On April 22, during an episode of their program, George Bush‘s daughter revealed to everyone that she is “very pregnant,” adding that only her two daughters, Margaret 6, and Poppy, 3, knew the news. “I’m only telling because Mila and Poppy found out yesterday in their Easter baskets,” the broadcaster said. “They told the man behind me on the airplane, they told the people at church.”

Jenna did reveal that she felt “guilt” in revealing the baby news to Hoda, because she knew her friend had struggled with infertility in the past — however, the mother-of-two ensured her she had nothing to worry about.

“Jenna, first of all, you’re amazing,” Hoda said at the time. “When you told me that you were pregnant, I still remember because … we were wondering about adoption issues, but listening to you, I was praying. You said, ‘Oh, Hoda, I feel so bad.’ I said, ‘Please don’t!’ I was literally kind of holding onto a little secret and look at us, now it’s all out in the open.”

It is so great to see how much these two incredible women support each other. We can’t wait to see them together again on Today!