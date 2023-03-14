Clint Harp rose to fame as Chip and Joanna Gaines’ go-to carpenter on Fixer Upper. Although he no longer appears on the show, which moved to a new home on Magnolia Network from HGTV, he is still busy and thriving. Keep reading to learn about where Clint is today!

What Happened to Clint Harp?

While Clint is no longer seen making custom furniture on Fixer Upper, he has stepped into a starring role as the host of Magnolia Network’s Restoration Road.

In addition, he wrote a book called Handcrafted and is the host of the “Man UnMade” podcast, which is working to “normalize the authority and power of women’s voices in a man’s ear,” per the show’s Instagram bio. His podcast has scored many high profile guests, including Laverne Cox, Suze Orman, chef Kristen Kish and more.

Courtesy of Clint Harp/Instagram

As for his personal life, Clint is still married to his adoring wife, Kelly Harp, with whom he shares kids Holland, Camille and Hudson. The pair wed in 2001 and have been going strong ever since. The reality star reflected on the two falling in love with each other rather quickly after meeting as students at Baylor University in the ’90s.

“She said, ‘I want you to know I don’t love you because of some feeling. I want you to know I love you because I choose you. And when we have to fight through stuff in our life, I choose to fight through those things with you.’ And I was like, ‘I’ve won the lottery,’” Clint told Country Living about his spouse in May 2018.

Why Did Clint Close Harp Design?

Harp Design Co. closed on January 20, 2023, after being in business for more than a decade. The HGTV star explained that he and Kelly had reached their “limit” with raising their family and juggling other business opportunities.

“Our little company has grown more than we dreamed, but now, it’s time to shift! We currently find ourselves with a family of five, running three businesses, and more,” his statement via Twitter read at the time. “Between being partners, being parents, managing HDC, Kelly getting a master’s in clinical psychology, me making a television show across the country, and running our sweet Airbnb … we have discovered our limits!”

While the decision was “sad and difficult,” Clint couldn’t help but look at it as an “exciting step forward.”

“For now, we’re going to focus on all the things that give us the most joy, like continuing to make my show, Restoration Road, for the Magnolia Network … Creating doesn’t just have to be furniture, it can be a TV show, a podcast, a book or any other thing that might spark me,” he continued. “I like to try new things. So, that’s what I’m going to do … I look forward to finding my own creative energies again, dreaming up something new to build, and doing what I love. And that is my hope for you, too: that you find yourself doing something you love, living a life you couldn’t have imagined.”