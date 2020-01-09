Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Don’t Hold Back — See the Most Hilarious Times They Embarrassed Their 3 Kids!

They may be two of Hollywood’s hottest stars known for their incredible work within the entertainment industry, but Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos also take pride in being good at embarrassing their kids. The loving couple —who are parents to three children: Michael Consuelos, 22, Lola Consuelos, 18, and Joaquin Consuelos, 16 — have hilariously humiliated their kids throughout the years.

Fans of Kelly, 49, and Mark, 48, have always envied their loving relationship. Although the dynamic duo celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary this past May, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host and the Riverdale star love each other as if they just started dating. Whether they’re packing on the PDA or sharing LOL-worthy throwback pics, Kelly and Mark always seem to strike a nerve with their kids!

Scroll down below and check out the best times Kelly and Mark clapped back on social media and embarrassed Michael, Lola and Joaquin!