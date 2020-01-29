Looks like we’re not the only ones excited for Shakira‘s Super Bowl 2020 performance. Kelly Ripa is too! The 49-year-old showed just how much she can’t wait for the halftime show when she shared a video to Instagram of her and fitness pro Anna Kaiser dancing to Shakira’s “Whenever, Wherever.”

“Shakira Super Bowl audition tape three,” she said before busting out her moves. In the video, you can see Kelly moving her waist like the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer. She also did a few leaps and quick steps as if she was in one of Shakira’s music videos.

“Answering the call of the #shewolf @shakira #superbowl #audition @theannakaiser 🐺🐺🐺💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 #halftime,” she penned the caption.

Shutterstock

Since the clip was posted on Tuesday, January, 28, it has been seen more than 620,000 times. Jessica Capshaw commented, “Obsessed with you two hotties!!! The contagion of these emotions should prove VIRAL!!!” However, Kelly’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, 18, felt a different way about her mother’s performance.

“Oh lord,” she hilariously wrote in the comments.

It’s no secret Kelly’s daughter can sometimes feel embarrassed by her mom, especially when the TV personality goes outside wearing something she doesn’t like.

“She just feels that what I wear is embarrassing and awful. But then I think that means that I’ve gotten something right,” Kelly jokingly told People in December 2019. “I don’t think your teenage daughters should like what you’re wearing.”

The same goes for the teen’s father, Mark Consuelos. He’s not exempt from Lola’s critiques either. “I do ask her for advice sometimes,” he admitted. “You know, she’ll let us know if something’s bad.”

But even with her brutal honestly, Kelly and Mark still love their daughter no matter what. They practically cried when it was Lola’s turn to leave for college. “The nest is getting roomy … ” the mom of three wrote via Instagram. Mark added, “2 down … 1 to go …”

Kelly should be in Shakira’s halftime show. She would make a great background dancer!