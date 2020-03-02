It seems Kelly Ripa‘s teenage daughter Lola still isn’t about her mom posting old family photos on social media. The Live! With Kelly & Ryan star’s 18-year-old left a hilarious comment on her mom’s Instagram after she shared a series of pics of Lola as a little girl.

“#fbf June 2001. Going from one to two seemed like a big deal at the time, but @instasuelos has always been a multitasker,” Kelly, 49, captioned the slideshow featuring husband Mark Consuelos, 48, holding their eldest children, 22-year-old son Michael and Lola, in his arms.

While the Riverdale star, 48, gushed he would “give anything to go back there for just one day,” Lola left a more stern warning in the comments section of her mama’s post. “Can you please not post these baby photos, it’s not cute I look weird,” she hilariously wrote.

After the brunette beauty’s comment caused quite the reaction from fans who insisted she looked “more adorable than ever,” Lola made sure to let Kelly know she was just playing around. “U know I’m really just joking ❤️,” the TV star’s little girl penned in a second comment.

This certainly isn’t the first time Lola has expressed her disapproval over what the All My Children alum decides to share on social media. When Kelly uploaded a sexy video of her hubby showing off his toned abs in March 2019, Lola wasn’t shy about letting her parents know exactly how she felt. “I’m reporting this,” the teen jokingly threatened.

Kelly, who also shares youngest son Joaquin, 17, with the handsome actor, even once revealed the time she got scolded by her mini-me daughter. The doting mom explained to TV host Jimmy Fallon why she wasn’t allowed to share pics of her daughter on social media.

“It’s so bizarre. I’m never allowed to post a photo of her — ever … Why did I have these kids if not to exploit them on social media?” Kelly joked during her October 2017 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I was like, ‘You know what? She can’t get mad at an eight-year-old photo.'”

However, Kelly dished that Lola wasn’t kidding after she blew up her mom’s cell phone with calls. “She’s like, ‘You take it down right now! My friends follow you for some reason, and they will see this!'” the Emmy-Award winning host remembered. “I was like, ‘You know what? I will take it down. I’ll take it down for you.'”