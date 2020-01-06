TV personality Kelly Ripa knows how to to do a vacation right! Right before the holidays, she and Mark Consuelos packed their bags and took a family ski trip to Colorado with their 16-year-old son, Joaquin. While there, she shared a bunch of great snaps to Instagram, but it’s the last one that had us head over heels.

The Live! host commemorated the end of their vacation by sharing a sweet snap of herself and Mark sitting outside a cabin in the freezing weather. “End of vacation with #daddy always bittersweet. ❄️☃️🎄 ,” she wrote.

In the past, Kelly and her family have vacationed to the Bahamas, Greece and Mexico. But now that her older kids — Michael, 22, and Lola, 18 — have moved out of the house, she finds it more difficult to spend time with them, especially when the holidays come around.

“In the blink of an eye, your kids grow up and suddenly you are begging them to spend time with you,” she confessed to Us Weekly. But luckily for Kelly, she was able to round up her brood and get them all together for their 2019 holiday card.

While previously appearing on her talk show, she explained how the whole thing came together. “You know, every year the Christmas card is a thankless position of honor, but in our family, it’s not an honor,” she joked. “It’s an exercise in futility, it’s an exercise in just trying to manage the suffering because I just want a Christmas card photo.”

Once Lola, Michael and Joaquin agreed to pose with their parents for the photo, the photographers came up with the great idea. “They said, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we got a picture of you trying to take a picture of your family for your Christmas card photo, we know how much that means to you,’” she said. “And I was like, ‘That’s not funny, that’s amazing!’”

“So we put all this together,” Kelly continued. “I did not run this by the children, my husband — that is me trying to run into the photo to catch myself in the photo too. And here we all are.”

Maybe for her 2020 Christmas card photo, Kelly will use one of her sweet vacation snaps with her family!