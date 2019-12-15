So sweet! Melanie Griffith loves being a mother, and she recently took some time to share some beautiful words about her youngest daughter Stella.

“Stella Del Carmen Banderas Griffith. You are the most beautiful young woman inside and out. I love you with all of my heart and soul!” the 62-year-old wrote via Instagram alongside a lovely pic of the 23-year-old. “Please don’t ask me to take this photo down!”

People were of course loving the sweet post, as they took to the comments section to react. “Wow! So pretty. It runs in the family,” one fan said. “Your daughters are beautiful,” another person added.

The Working Girl costar shares Stella with her ex-husband Antonio Banderas. The pair tied the knot in 1996 before parting ways in 2015. Melanie also has two more kids. Her eldest daughter Dakota Johnson, 30, was welcomed in 1989 with her first ex-husband Don Johnson, and her only son Alex, 34, is from a previous marriage to fellow actor Steven Bauer.

This isn’t the first time that the actress has gushed about Stella — back in September, Melanie honored her two youngest children on a very special day. “On National Daughters Day I honor my two beauties Dakota and Stella!! I love my girls so so so much,” the Oscar nominee wrote on a social media post. Melanie is also quite over the moon with how her little ones turned out.

“She is truly proud of her kids, but she lets them live their own lives, make their own mistakes,” a close friend of the stat exclusively told Closer Weekly — also noting that being a “hovering” parent is simply something Melanie is about. “She tries to be demonstrative with her love always,” the pal added.

Now that her kids are grown, Melanie does have time to herself, but don’t expect her to find someone to walk down the aisle again. “I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore, but especially if you’re 60 and you have kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted. Then why get married?” Melanie once told InStyle. “It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

It certainly seems like Melanie is content!