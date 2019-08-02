Hard work does pay off, and no one knows that more than Melanie Griffith — if you need proof just take a look at her bank account, as she has been reeling in some big paychecks for quite some time.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 61-year-old is worth $40 million. That’s right, you read that correctly. Melanie was born in 1957 in New York City — and from the get-go it seems like she was destined for the bright lights of Hollywood. In fact, she was just 9-months old when she made her TV debut in a commercial, and just 12 when she appeared in her first film. Talk about getting an early start in your career! It would take just five years for the young actress to land her first major role, in the 1975 movie, Night Moves.

Melanie eventually got her big break in 1988 — this after notable films like Body Double (1984) and Something Wild (1986) — with the classic movie, Working Girl, where she played Tess McGill, and starred alongside Hollywood heavyweight Harrison Ford. Her performance would land her a Golden Globe, and an Oscar nomination.

“For two weeks we were in a studio somewhere in New York, and we all worked on the script,” Melanie told The Hollywood Reporter of filming the iconic movie. “It was beautiful because we got to go through all of it on a very deep level. It was an intense time for me. I was 30 years old, had my first child and was single …”

This was quite the turning point in Melanie’s career — she would go on to land more notable roles and bigger paychecks. Melanie scored $1 million for her role in 1990’s Bonfire at the Vanities, and earned a cool $2 million for 1994’s Milk Money. Wow! More work would follow, including TV roles on the series Twins and the Hawaii Five-0 reboot. Fast-forward to today and the mother-of-three is still doing quite well.

In April 2019, Melanie bought herself a home in Los Angeles for $3.7 million — this after she sold the house that she and her ex-husband, fellow actor Antonio Banderas, shared in Aspen for $4 million. The pair also sold their LA property after parting ways for $16 million. Not too shabby at all!

Melanie is slated to make her film return after two years away from the big screen by starring in the drama, Akil, written and directed by The Mask of Zorro star, 58. We can’t wait!