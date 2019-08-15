Even though Melanie Griffith is quite the strong and independent woman, she has been married a total of four times to three notable men — let’s get to know her husbands!

The Working Girl star kicked off her first marriage in 1976 to fellow actor Don Johnson — and while it was short-lived, it was not the last time the actress would get married, as more would follow — one to Steven Bauer and one to Antonio Banderas. However, today, Melanie doesn’t think a fourth time is in the books. “I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted. Then why get married?” the Golden Globe winner shared with InStyle in an interview. “It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.”

While she won’t be walking down the aisle again, do not think for a second that Melanie does not have a strong relationship with her past loves. “All of my husbands, my three husbands — I love them all so much, and we’re all very close,” she admitted to the outlet. So incredible!

Scroll on down below to get to know Melanie’s three husbands!