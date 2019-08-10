What a night! Melanie Griffith clearly had quite the memorable birthday, as she shared a rare family photo of her kids during a party thrown for her by her daughter Stella Banderas.

The now 62-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, August 10, to post a lovely snap featuring two of her kids — son Alexander, 33, and Stella, 22. Missing from the pic is her oldest daughter, actress Dakota Johnson. “Stella threw me a beautiful birthday party last night,” the Working Girl star wrote alongside the photo. “I love my family so much. They are my world. Miss you Dakota!” Melanie added that her friend, Eva Longoria, took the picture.

Also in the snap are two close pals, including fellow actress Tippi Hedren. Fans were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to share their positive responses. “What a beautiful family!” one person wrote. Another added, “You are so loved. Happy Birthday Melanie.” Even fellow stars chimed in, including singer Ricky Martin.

“Happy Birthday Melanie. We love you,” the hitmaker wrote. The Golden Globe winner also shared a clip of all of her family and friends singing her “Happy Birthday.” She clutches Tippi, 89, close as they sing. How sweet!

Melanie shares her eldest, with her second husband, Steve Bauer, while she had her daughter Dakota with Miami Vice star Don Johnson, after marrying him for a second time. In 1996, the Now & Then costar tied the knot for a fourth time to Antonio Banderas, and they would have what would be Melanie’s final child — and her last time saying I do.

“I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore, but especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted. Then why get married?” Melanie once told InStyle of possibly walking down the aisle a fifth time. “It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.”

These days, it seems like Melanie is living it up — she has been seen out and about numerous times, including on the set of the film Covers with Dakota!

It is so great seeing what a great birthday Melanie had!

