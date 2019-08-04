A night out on the town! Melanie Griffith once again proved that she is living her best life, as she was spotted sporting quite the outfit while out and about.

On Saturday, August 3, the 61-year-old was seen in a revealing black jumpsuit with a front split, matched with a black clutch, while attending the Hollywood premiere of The Peanut Butter Falcon. The actress wasn’t alone either — her daughter, Stella Banderas, 22, joined her for the event as well. This appearance by Melanie comes just a few days after she turned heads by rocking a pair of Daisy Duke shorts!

However, the Golden Globes winner works hard to look great at her age, and she gets a bit of help too — she recently revealed she goes above and beyond with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson to get her body where she wants it to be. “Ok. I have been working out with Gunnar, @gunnarfitness for 7 years. I ADORE THIS MAN!! He helps me keep my 50+11 year old body tight and strong. He is also kind of my therapist…” the star captioned a video of herself during one of her very intense workouts.

