Age is clearly just a number for Melanie Griffith, as she was recently spotted looking super fit in a bikini on a boat in Spain.

The 61-year-old went the black two-piece route, as she waved to photographers from her boat off the coast in Ibiza on Thursday, June 4. The actress was clearly enjoying herself, as she jumped into the water and took in the sun with her pals. However, it is her physique that was turning heads. In fact, the Working Girl star even took to Instagram to show off her bod.

“Lucky girl … Grateful for my beautiful friends,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself lounging on the yacht.

People were of course very impressed, as they took it to the comments section to react. “You look fantastic! An inspiration to all of us!” one fan said. Another added, “Straight outta the gym!” Melanie also shared a workout video for all to see.

“Ok. I have been working out with Gunnar, @gunnarfitness, for seven years. I ADORE THIS MAN!!” the beauty wrote in the caption of her inspiring post. “He helps me keep my 50+11-year-old body tight and strong. He is also kind of my therapist … @kaileygdavis and Brad.” Incredible!

Scroll on down below to see more of Melanie and her good time on the boat!