He may have his hands full as the star of Watchmen and Knives Out, but Don Johson is willing to clear his schedule if it means spending time with his kids. Throughout his decades-long career, fans have loved watching Don kill it on the big screen. However, they can’t seem to get enough of his role as a doting father.

In the 80s, the 69-year-old actor became a dad for the first time when he welcomed son Jesse Johnson with actress Patti D’Arbanville. The little bundle of joy arrived six years after the Django Unchained actor divorced from wife Melanie Griffith for the first time in 1976.

The former love birds reunited in 1989, however, and welcomed their only daughter together, Dakota Johnson. The handsome hunk and the Working Girl actress, 62, were then married for almost seven years before officially calling it quits again in 1996.

It wasn’t until Don met Kelley Phleger in the late 1990s that he would add more kiddos to his brood. After meeting and falling in love with the kindergarten teacher, 50, while filming Nash Bridges, the couple got married in 1999.

Not even a year after Don and Kelley tied the knot, the two lovebirds welcomed their first child together, daughter Grace Johnson. In 2002, they welcomed son Jasper Johnson, as well as son Deacon Johnson four years later in 2006.

While chatting with Closer Weekly in a recent interview, a friend of the Golden Globe winner revealed how dedicated of a father Don truly is. In fact, the close pal dished “he’s trying to make up for lost time” with his two older children even though they share a super close relationship.

“He’s a doting, involved dad with the younger three,” the friend continued. “And nothing makes him happier than when his whole brood is together.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn all about Don’s big brood of kids!