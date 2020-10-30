See Don Johnson’s Cutest Photos With His Kids Jesse, Dakota, Grace, Jasper and Deacon

Fans love watching Don Johnson on the big screen as the star of Miami Vice, Nash Bridges and more, but nothing is sweeter than seeing photos of the Hollywood icon and his five kids. Don is the proud dad of Jesse Johnson, Dakota Johnson, Grace Johnson, Jasper Johnson and Deacon Johnson.

The Knives Out star became a father for the first time alongside his former partner Patti D’Arbanville. The couple, who were together from 1981 to 1985, welcomed their eldest son, Jesse, in 1982. The tot’s birth came six years after Don called it quits with his first wife, Melanie Griffith, in 1976.

The Django Unchained actor and the Working Girl star previously divorced, but they later reunited in 1989 and gave their marriage a second shot. That same year, Don and Melanie welcomed their daughter, Dakota. Their romance lasted for seven years before splitting for the last time in 1996.

Fortunately, the Golden Globe winner didn’t give up on love. At the time Don was portraying the role of a San Francisco cop on Nash Bridges in the mid-1990s, he met his second wife, Kelley Phleger, at a mutual friend’s birthday party.

“This statuesque brunette was clearly a woman of substance,” Don sweetly recalled to the Telegraph in 2014. “I made it my business to meet her.”

The Watchmen actor and the former teacher tied the knot in 1999, and they expanded Don’s brood later that year with the birth of daughter Grace. The duo completed the Hollywood heartthrob’s family when they welcomed son Jasper in 2002, followed by the arrival of their youngest son, Deacon, in 2006.

When Don’s kids were younger, he spent a lot of time focusing on his hectic career as an actor. But now that Jesse, Dakota, Grace, Jasper and Deacon are all grown up, he’s “trying to make up for lost time” by making his family his No. 1 priority.

“He’s a doting, involved dad,” a close friend of the actor exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly in December 2019. “Nothing makes him happier than when his whole brood is together.”

The pal noted Don is also grateful for his longtime love, Kelly. “They want their time together with their family to be sacred,” the insider dished. “They live a charmed life.”

