All about family. Melanie Griffith took a moment to shine the light on two of her kids, Dakota Johnson and Stella Banderas, in honor of National Daughters Day.

The 62-year-old took to Instagram recently to share a lovely throwback photo of her two girls. “On National Daughters Day I honor my two beauties Dakota and Stella!! I love my girls so so so much,” the actress wrote alongside the snap showing her two little ones smiling while holding each other tight.

Fans were loving the picture from yesteryear, as they took to the comments section to respond. “You’re so blessed with your two gorgeous girls,” one person said. Another added, “They are so adorable!”

Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

The Working Girl star shares her eldest daughter with her ex-husband Don Johnson. The pair were married twice — they said I do in 1976 and split the same year, and the second time from 1989 to 1996. As for her youngest, Melanie and Antonio Banderas welcomed her during their marriage which lasted from 1996 to 2015. It’s not all girls for the Hollywood star, she also shares a son, Alexander, from a previous marriage to Steven Bauer.

The Oscar winner has always been quite open with how crazy she is about her loved ones — recently, Melanie revealed just how happy she was with how she spent her 62nd birthday party. “Stella threw me a beautiful birthday party last night,” she wrote alongside a family photo on Instagram. “I love my family so much. They are my world. Miss you Dakota!”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Currently, it seems like Melanie is loving things the way they are, just her and her family, so don’t expect her to welcome a man into her life anytime soon. “I’m not looking,” the Now and Then costar said at the Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s Tex-Mex Fiesta in Beverly Hills on September 6. “I think if one comes along, it’ll just be magic. But what am I going to do, go on Tinder?”

“I’m an old-fashioned girl,” Melanie continued, adding that she’s “having a blast” being single. Great!

It is so nice to hear just how happy Melanie is just living it up with her kids.