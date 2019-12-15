They may seem like pretty hip parents, but Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ daughter Lola doesn’t think her famous folks are all that cool when it comes to their personal style.

“She’s cool. She’s really cool. She’s always been cool,” Mark, 48, told People of his only daughter’s fashion sense. However, he and his wife, 49, can’t take the credit for her impressive threads.

“We have nothing to do with it literally because she’s mortified by everything we put on,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost told the outlet. The famous pair — who have been married since 1996 — do reach out to the 18-year-old for some helpful tips.

“I do ask her for advice sometimes,” the Riverdale actor revealed. “You know, she’ll let us know if something’s bad.”

“She doesn’t even bother with me,” the All My Children alum chimed in. “She just feels that what I wear is embarrassing and awful. But then I think that means that I’ve gotten something right. … I don’t think your teenage daughters should like what you’re wearing.”

The couple also share two sons — Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16. The well-known family have been spending time together due to the holidays. In fact, they even took quite the Christmas card photo. “I’m showing you this before I show my family. Quite frankly, I didn’t want them to argue with me,” Kelly hilariously quipped of the card during an episode of her popular daytime talk show.

“You know, every year the Christmas card is a thankless position of honor, but in our family, it’s not an honor,” she continued. “It’s an exercise in futility, it’s an exercise in just trying to manage the suffering because I just want a Christmas card photo.”

While Lola may not be a fan of her parents’ clothes, it is still great to hear that the family is spending time together, especially since Kelly and Mark’s children are growing up. “The nest is getting roomy …” the blonde beauty said via Instagram on August 25 in reference to her children flying the coop.

We’re just glad the holidays bring families together!

