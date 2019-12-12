The Ripa-Consuelos clan wants to wish you a Merry Christmas! With the holiday season in full swing, Kelly Ripa made sure to show off her famous family’s Christmas card. During the December 11 episode of Live! With Kelly & Ryan, the beloved TV host gave viewers a glimpse of her festive photo shoot with husband Mark Consuelos and their three kids.

“I wanted to show you this, I wanted to give you a sneak peek,” the 49-year-old beauty said as she unveiled the card during Wednesday’s episode. “I’m showing you this before I show my family. Quite frankly, I didn’t want them to argue with me.”

Although Kelly was so over the moon, she joked about how difficult it is to take Christmas card photos with her kids — Michael Consuelos, 22, Lola Consuelos, 18, and Joaquin Consuelos, 16. “You know, every year the Christmas card is a thankless position of honor, but in our family, it’s not an honor,” she hilariously quipped. “It’s an exercise in futility, it’s an exercise in just trying to manage the suffering because I just want a Christmas card photo.”

The All My Children actress then explained how the photographers dreamed up their 2019 photo shoot. “They said, wouldn’t it be funny if we got a picture of you trying to take a picture of your family for your Christmas card photo, we know how much that means to you,” she dished. “And I was like, ‘That’s not funny, that’s amazing!'”

The studio audience — and even cohost Ryan Seacrest — were heard cooing in the background as Kelly gushed over the final product. “So we put all this together,” she said while displaying the card in her hands. “I did not run this by the children, my husband — that is me trying to run into the photo to catch myself in the photo too. And here we all are.” She then added, “Wait, it’s on the back too!” So cute!

In the photos, the famous family can be seen smiling and posing in a series of snapshots displayed on the card. Mark, 48, and the couple’s sons looked super handsome while wearing tuxes. Kelly and Lola, on the other hand, looked absolutely stunning as they donned festive dresses. The blonde beauty gave fans a closer look at the Christmas card as she shared the pics on social media, writing, “With love, The Consuelos Family Mark, Kelly, Michael, Lola and Joaquin (Chewie not pictured).”

“You guys, I don’t think you appreciate [the fact that] I’m in the Christmas card!” Kelly joked with fans as she continued to marvel at her family’s photo shoot. “The fact that, 22 years later, I finally made it into a Christmas card, makes me enormously happy.”

Fans are wondering how Kelly’s kiddos are going to react when they find out their mom put their family’s Christmas card on full display for millions of people. In October 2017, the Hope and Faith alum revealed her daughter, Lola, always likes to give her a hard time about sharing photos of her on social media.

“It’s so bizarre. I’m never allowed to post a photo of her — ever. Why did I have these kids if not to exploit them on social media?” Kelly joked during a visit to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. “I was like, ‘You know what? She can’t get mad at an 8-year-old photo.'”

By how gorgeous these Christmas pics are, we have a feeling Lola won’t mind!