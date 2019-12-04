Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town! See Your Favorite Celebs Getting Ready for the Holidays

Can you believe it’s almost Christmas?! With the holiday season in full swing, tons of your favorite Hollywood stars are officially gearing up for their 2019 plans. Kelly Ripa, Savannah Guthrie and many others have already kicked up the holiday spirit as they began sharing photos of their holiday festivities.

Whether they’re going shopping at the local Christmas tree farm, decorating their homes with eye-catching adornment or just simply spending quality time with their closest loved ones, fans can’t seem to get enough of the holidays in Hollywood. Considering Christmastime is all about being grateful for what you have, we bet Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn can’t wait to shower their kids and grandkids with tons of gifts and love.

“We always trim the tree on Christmas Eve and we have a big meal,” Kurt, 68, once exclusively told Closer Weekly of their annual holiday plans. After dinner, “the grandkids put their pajamas on and hang up their stockings. We get the fire going and when it gets dark we always choose someone to read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Kurt’s stepson, Oliver Hudson, even dished that the children get a visit from Mr. Christmas himself. “Santa shows up every single year,” the Splitting Up Together actor, 42, shared with Closer. “Usually we hear the bells. The kids lose their minds and rush to the big bay window. And you see Santa in the distance.” So fun!

Connie Britton said she looks forward to Christmas each year because she loves gifting her children with a plethora of presents. The Dirty John star — who likes to have a “sort of signature gift wrap every year” — admitted that opening presents is “literally an entire-day event” with her family.

“It’s always been a tradition in our family that everybody has to be awake, the kids have to wait for all the parents to be up and dressed, and the kids are always sitting on the stairs waiting,” Connie told Redbook in November 2018. “Everybody is in their pj’s, so we go downstairs and everyone takes turns, one at a time.”

Considering Christmas is only a few weeks away, we’re not surprised to see our social media timelines filled with super adorable pics of celebrities enjoying the 2019 holiday season!

