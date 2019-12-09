What a night! Kelly Ripa and her mini-me daughter, Lola Consuelos, had a fabulous evening with TV personality Anderson Cooper at the 13th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event on Sunday, December 8.

To mark the occasion, Kelly, 49, shared a throwback photo of her and the CNN star at the same event six years ago to her Instagram account on Thursday, December 5. She penned the caption, “#tbt 2013 @cnnheroes with @andersoncooper ♥️🌎Always a privilege to honor everyday people making a difference in their communities.”

However, Kelly brought her daughter along as her date this year. The Live! host wowed the paparazzi in a sparkling long-sleeve gown that showed off her legs and Lola also looked amazing in a blue collared mini dress.

Hopefully this time, Lola didn’t alter her outfit like she did for her 2019 prom. Her mom hilariously revealed what her daughter did to her dress on her talk show in August. “That’s the prom dress that we had made and she had altered behind our back,” she explained about the 18-year-old’s emerald green ensemble. “So that’s why the girls are fully on display.”

“Everybody came down the stairs together. And I just mean Lola,” she jokingly added. After prom, Lola headed off to college to begin her new life as a young adult. Once she was gone, her mom had a hard time dealing with her absence.

“The nest is getting roomy………💕,” Kelly wrote via Instagram next to a pic of herself kissing Lola. Then in another post, she shared a throwback photo of her daughter as a baby and penned the caption, “#tbt 2001 from your Christening to college. In the blink of an eye. I’m not crying. You’re crying 😢 (actually Daddy’s sobbing) 😭.”

Kelly shares Lola and her two sons — Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16 — with her husband, Mark Consuelos. Since her two oldest kids already left the nest, the mom of three was happy when they returned home for Thanksgiving this year.

“#Thankful for this #BlackFriday #Thanksgiving photo. Better late than never. 🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃,” she captioned a snap of her whole entire family together.

Scroll below to see pics of Kelly and Lola on the red carpet at the 13th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event!