The Holidays Are Here! See All Your Favorite Stars Decorate Their Beautiful Christmas Trees

The holidays are finally here, and most celebs in Hollywood are getting their homes ready to spend Christmas with their loved ones! In order to properly do so, they first need to buy — and decorate — a Christmas tree.

Duchess Meghan‘s mom, Doria Ragland, most likely got a head start and purchased a tree as soon as Thanksgiving was over. After all, her daughter is expected to spend the festive day with her this year with Prince Harry and their little baby boy, Archie.

“It’s been a tough year for Harry and Meghan, so they’re planning to have an intimate, drama-free Christmas,” a source recently told Closer Weekly. “They’re really excited to be celebrating Archie’s first Christmas as a family and want to make it extra special.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, normally go to Queen Elizabeth‘s Sandringham estate for the holidays, but this year it’ll be much more different. “Christmas at Sandringham is extremely formal. Harry and Meghan would rather have a more relaxed day and don’t want Archie feeling overwhelmed — although they’re planning to spoil him with lots of gifts,” the insider shared.

Archie’s first Christmas will indeed be very special. He’ll be with his loving grandma who would do anything for him. Since he was born, she’s been taking quiet trips to the U.K. to spend more time with Archie. Doria even plans on going a little overboard with the gifts this year because she’s so excited to see him again.

“Doria’s already bought Archie lots of gifts, books and toys,” the source continued about what Meghan’s son will expect to see underneath the Christmas tree this year. “She loves spoiling her grandson and is so excited about him spending some quality time in her hometown, as is Meghan.”

Doria is sure to buy Archie the best gifts too! She loves taking care of him and Meghan appreciates all of the help. “Doria has been a big help with the baby,” a source previously said to Us Weekly. “[She] has been amazing and is a real hands-on coparent.”

Scroll below to see all your favorite celebrities Christmas trees!