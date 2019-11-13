Although the royal family gathers at Queen Elizabeth‘s Sandringham Estate each year for their annual Christmas celebration, three familiar faces will be missing this December: Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan (née Markle) and Baby Archie. Turns out, they’ll be spending the holiday with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.

“It’s been a tough year for Harry and Meghan, so they’re planning to have an intimate, drama-free Christmas — it’ll just be the two of them, Archie and Doria,” the source exclusively shared with Closer Weekly on Wednesday, November 13. “They’re really excited to be celebrating Archie’s first Christmas as a family and want to make it extra special.”

Chris Allerton/Shutterstock

The insider explained that the proud parents were looking to spend Archie’s latest milestone in a more low-key setting. “Christmas at Sandringham is extremely formal. Harry and Meghan would rather have a more relaxed day and don’t want Archie feeling overwhelmed — although they’re planning to spoil him with lots of gifts,” they revealed.

Although the former Suits actress has joined 35-year-old Harry — as well as Prince William and Duchess Kate (née Middleton) — for Elizabeth’s Sandringham celebration for the last two years, the insider dished that “there’s still tension” between the two couples. “Which is the main reason they won’t be spending Christmas together,” they added.

The official news the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas comes just weeks after a source told Closer Weekly that the royal pair couldn’t wait to spend the joyful holiday with their 7-month-old son.

“This Christmas is super special to Harry and Meghan because it’ll be Archie’s first,” a royal insider exclusively told Closer in late October. “They’ll already talking about getting a huge Christmas tree for Frogmore, which they’ll decorate as a family. They can’t wait to see the look on Archie’s face when he sees it covered in decorations and all lit up!”

ANL/Shutterstock

In early October, a source told Closer that the royal duo were planning a trip to visit Meghan’s mom to mark Archie’s first trip to the U.S. for the kiddo’s first Thanksgiving. An insider revealed to Closer that Meghan and Harry were “excited” to spend the quality time across the pond and with Doria.

“The couple is planning lots of fun family activities during their time in L.A. — hiking, picnics, dinners and much more,” a different insider told Closer. “They want to make the most of the glorious weather L.A. has to offer and be outdoors.”

We can’t wait to see pics from Meghan and Harry’s holiday adventures!

