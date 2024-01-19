January 2020

After almost a year of public scrutiny, Harry and Meghan announced they were officially stepping back as senior members of the royal family. The couple revealed their bombshell news in a lengthy statement shared to their Instagram.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they announced in the lengthy caption. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

They continued, “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

Since sharing their plans to split time between the U.K. and North America, among other controversial changes, Meghan and Archie have been spending some well-deserved R&R at a gorgeous home in the Canadian island town called Vancouver Island. Following his first public engagement since their royal relinquishment — in which Harry defended their choice, yet revealed it still brings him “great sadness” — the beloved duke arrived in Canada.

Harry was all smiles as he touched down in Canada on January 8. The red-haired hunk looked happier than ever as he couldn’t wait to reunite with his wife and son.

Although royal fans are heartbroken regarding Meg and Harry’s choice, sources told Closer Weekly that the duchess’ mom, Doria Ragland, couldn’t wait to have her daughter home more often. “Doria knows Meghan has been miserable in London for a long time and wants what’s best for her — even if it means going against Royal rules,” the insider exclusively shared. “She’s happy that Meghan’s moving closer to home and the fact they’ll be able to spend more time together.”