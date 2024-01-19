Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Meant to Be! See the Couple’s Relationship Timeline
Throughout Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s relationship, the royal couple has embraced a plethora of changes. The Duke of Sussex and the former Suits actress married in May 2018, welcomed son Archie Harrison the following year, moved their family from the U.K. to California in 2020, and welcomed a second child.
The couple announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in January 2020. Following the shocking news, Harry and Meghan were living a quiet life in Canada until they moved their family to Los Angeles in March 2020. The trio resided in the same city as Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, until they purchased a $14.7 million property in Santa Barbara in August 2020. “It’s beautiful and spacious, but not too over-the-top,” an insider told Closer Weekly about the couple’s pad.
Scroll through the gallery below to see the couple’s relationship timeline.
