Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated from Canada to Los Angeles and they haven’t stopped taking extra precautions against coronavirus. For example, the pair hasn’t even met up with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, yet because they’re practicing social distancing.

“They’ve FaceTimed!” a source exclusively tells Closer Weekly about how the trio is staying in contact. “Harry and Meghan are self-isolating and are pretty much physically cut off from the rest of the world right now.”

Shutterstock

The insider adds, “They’re still organizing the house and settling in. Once things get back to normal they’ll see Doria.”

As soon as the couple landed in Los Angeles, they went straight to their new home. While they were checking out the house, Doria, 63, was spotted walking her dogs around the neighborhood. Although she’ll most likely wait for COVID-19 to blow over before she pays her daughter a visit, Doria can still FaceTime Meghan and congratulate her for her new gig.

On Thursday, March 26, Disney+ revealed the former actress will be narrating a character in their new film Elephant. “In recognition of Earth Month, Disney+ announced today the Disneynature film Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, will premiere on April 3 alongside previously announced Dolphin Reef, with narration by Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman,” the company said in a statement. “Following its theatrical release last year, the Disneynature film Penguins will also make it’s Disney+ debut on April 3.” How exciting!

Hopefully, when the film is released, Meghan and Harry will watch it with their 10-month-old son. After all, baby Archie deserves it. When the little guy was in Canada, he was behaving himself very well.

“He’s gotten so big and loves his food!” another insider told Closer on Friday, March 20. “He’s just started walking, too, and while he’s into everything (they’ve had to babyproof the house), they feel blessed to have such a well-behaved, happy little boy.” Aww!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.