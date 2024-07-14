Kate Middleton Smiles as She Gets Standing Ovation at Wimbledon in Rare Appearance Amid Cancer

Princess Kate Middleton received a standing ovation as she took her seat during a rare public appearance at Wimbledon amid her ongoing cancer treatment. Kate attended the men’s final match on Sunday, July 14.

The royal, 42, and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, 9, met with people before the event and then sat together in the Royal Box. Kate looked happy and healthy as she waved to the applauding crowd.