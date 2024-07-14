George Clooney

George Clooney’s role as Dr. Doug Ross on ER launched him toward the bona fide superstar he is today. George left the show after 5 seasons to pursue his directing career, along with taking on more roles in films. However, he made cameo appearances in season 6 and in ER’s final season.

Since his time on the show, George has appeared in several films including the Ocean’s 11 franchise, The Manchurian Candidate and more. Most recently, George teamed up with longtime friend and Ocean’s costar Brad Pitt for the film, Wolfs.

George tied the knot with Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin) in 2014. Alongside his career in Hollywood, he’s an advocate for various humanitarian projects.