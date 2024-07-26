Christina Hall spoke out as her divorce from Josh Hall keeps getting messier. The Flip or Flop alum shared a statement in her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 25, just one week after news of her split from the realtor broke.

“Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of ‘how I was blind-sided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. “Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be.”

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed,” the statement continued. “An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you – but ‘still i rise.’”

Christina, 41, concluded the statement by writing, “For those that aren’t aware … divorces do not happen overnight & there is always a breaking point. This one is personal.”

Josh, 43, filed for divorce on July 15, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. In his filing, he listed July 8 as their date of separation. Meanwhile, Christina listed July 7 as their date of separation in her filing. He listed their date of marriage as October 6, 2021.

In the documents, Josh is seeking spousal support, as well as the equal division of both their marital home in Newport Beach, California, and rights to TV series they worked on together.

Christina and Josh did not welcome any children during their marriage. She is already a mom to kids Taylor and Brayden from her marriage to ex Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Courtesy of Christina Hall/Instagram

The HGTV star’s statement came just after she accused Josh of taking $35,000 from her account without her permission.

“Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account,” she stated in documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight. “I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties.”

In the documents, Christina said she owns rental properties in both Franklin, Tennessee, and Nashville, and claimed that Josh orchestrated the payment through text messages to their property manager behind her back. She also attached a screenshot of the alleged text messages in the filing.

Josh broke his social media hiatus on Thursday, sharing a photo in his Instagram Stories with the prayer hands emoji. His back was facing the camera. Shortly after, Christina posted a selfie on her page with a prayer hands emoji as her caption.