Too cute! Princess Charlotte has grown up right before our eyes. It seems like just yesterday when Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William stood outside The Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital for the second time as they introduced their first daughter to the world on May 2, 2015.

“She has been a little joy of heaven,” William told the BBC after Charlotte’s birth. Since then, the young royal has grown into a spunky and fun-loving child. An insider told Closer exclusively she’s “a headstrong little girl” but also someone who’s “adorable and kindhearted.”

Charlotte has proved how she’s been able to keep her younger brother, Prince Louis, in line at public outings such as the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, as well as King Charles III‘s coronation. She’s also a close and supportive younger sibling to her brother Prince George.