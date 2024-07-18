Craig Melvin, Lindsay Czarniak With Kids Before Olympics

Craig Melvin and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, are gearing up to cover the Paris Olympics! The couple spent some quality time with their children before their schedules get filled up with coverage for their respective TV networks.

Lindsay, 46, shared a photo on her Instagram Stories with Craig, 45, and their kids, Delano and Sybil, earlier this week. “This wild bunch … squeezing in one last trip to see family before the Games begin,” the Fox Sports reporter captioned the post.

Craig also reposted the photo in his Instagram Stories. The family of four smiled as they all embraced each other in the cute snap. Craig held his daughter in his lap while Lindsay hugged her son.

The dad of two has not been shy about voicing how much fatherhood has changed his life for the better.

“I didn’t even realize some of the emotions I’m capable of having until I had my own children,” the broadcaster told Garden & Gun in May. “I wanted to write a book that helped all the dads out there. It’s a love letter to fatherhood.”

Courtesy of Lindsay Czarniak/Instagram

He also shared the best advice he received from one of his Today costars about being a dad.

“Several years ago, before my second child was born, one of my dear friends and mentors, Al Roker, and I were talking about fatherhood, and how everyone worries about what the second child is going to be like and how different they’re going to be,” Craig revealed. “And he said to me: I’ve discovered that they will parent you. Your children will show you and tell you what they need.”

Lindsay previously made fans’ hearts melt when she posted a tribute to Craig on Father’s Day on Instagram on June 17.

“Happy Father’s Day to the man I married who crushes the role of fatherhood despite the wildest schedule on a daily basis and to my Dad who, for decades, has always picked up the phone and just ‘been there’ for fun or anytime I needed advice or a pep talk. I love you both so much!. #fathersday #dads #fathers,” she captioned a series of photos of the important men in her life.

It was previously announced that the Today team would be headed to Paris to cover the events. Things will also be full speed ahead for Lindsay, who gave fans a peek at some of her outfits she will be sporting during Olympic coverage.

“This is basically me playing dress up and I thought I’d share this part of the process,” she captioned a video on Instagram on Wednesday, July 17. “I can’t wait to get things started and be with our Olympics show team in a few days. Here’s a behind the scenes look at one of the important pieces of prep – the wardrobe fitting to determine which pieces make the cut. So much fun! Loved these @ralphlauren looks and love working with @actonstylegroup who make us feel our best during these 3 weeks. Thanks Alexis for the amazing styling!Which are your faves? #fashion #olympics #sports #tv #wardrobe.”