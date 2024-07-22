William welcomed George with Princess Kate Middleton on July 22, 2013. He was photographed cradled in his mother’s arms as she and William left the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital the following day.
April 2014
The royal couple brought their little one along to visit the Bilby Enclosure at Taronga Zoo. He looked just like William as a baby.
June 2015
George expressed excitement while joining the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour.
September 2016
Kate shared a candid moment with her son in Canada. His younger sister, Princess Charlotte, was also in attendance.
July 2017
The Princess of Wales walked with her two eldest children at Berlin’s Tegel Airport as they embarked on an official visit to Poland and Germany.
May 2018
George was photographed while attending the wedding of his uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. That year, George became a big brother again when William and Kate welcomed Prince Louis.
December 2019
He attended the annual Christmas church service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate with his family.
December 2020
It was a family affair at a special pantomime performance at London’s Palladium Theatre to thank essential workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. George held his father’s hand as they walked the red carpet together.
June 2021
George attended the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship with his dad, clapping and cheering along in the stands. The youngster is a huge soccer fan, attending many games over the years.
June 2022
He was seen chatting with Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Platinum Pageant. She died on September 8, 2022, at age 96.
May 2023
George served as the Page of Honor at the coronation of his grandfather King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.
July 2024
George’s 11th birthday portrait was snapped by his mother amid her ongoing cancer battle. “Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!” the post on Kensington Palace’s official social media accounts read.