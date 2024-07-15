Kate middleton prince william share rare photo of kids at home

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a precious new photo of their two youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, watching the Euro 2024 Championship at home on July 14.

The caption of the post on their official Instagram page read, “@england, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C.”

Spain ended up defeating England in the final, but watching the game was a family affair for the royals. In the picture, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, wore soccer jerseys with their names written on the back as they sat in front of a TV. The couple’s eldest child, Prince George, was not pictured.

Courtesy of Kensington Palace/Instagram

The post came just after Kate, 42, made a rare public appearance at Wimbledon on Sunday, July 14, amid her ongoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer. Charlotte joined her for the outing, along with Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton.

The Princess of Wales received a standing ovation as she took her seat in the Royal Box with her family members.

“When [Kate] usually comes in, she walks down the steps and into her seat,” photographer Karwai Tang, who captured pictures of the event, told People on Monday, July 15. “She doesn’t normally stand and wave. But she stood for a while and took it all in. For her to acknowledge it and take in the applause was special.”

“She seemed to look no different from the last Wimbledon. It felt like she is back,” he told the outlet. “For them to cheer and clap when they came in was a great support for her. Wimbledon had been waiting with bated breath for her to return and she was back.”

Kate smiled as she watched the match, wearing a purple Safiyaa dress, which featured a small bow tie pin, a nod to her affiliation to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. She previously appeared at June 15’s Trooping the Colour in London, marking her return to the public eye since announcing her cancer diagnosis to the world on March 22.

“It was touch and go for a while,” an insider told Closer of the appearance. “But Kate felt well enough to attend and was glad to be back in the fold in some capacity.”

“She wasn’t her usually energetic self, and she seemed mindful of the amount of energy she could expend,” the source added. “But her smiles were genuine and gave people hope for her full recovery.”

As for her plans to lay low this summer, Kate has been prioritizing making memories with her kids as she undergoes preventive chemotherapy.

“The summer is when Kate just wants the kids to be kids and get to be a little freer,” a royals insider told Closer in May. “And this summer, more than ever, is going to be all about the kids.”

Her father-in-law King Charles III announced his cancer diagnosis to the world on February 5.

“They feel less alone together,” an insider told Closer in April of their bond amid their cancer battles. “Kate would have been there for Charles no matter what, of course, but now when she finds something that gives her comfort — like a new TV show that takes her mind off of everything — she makes certain to share it with Charles.”