Growing Up Royal! Photos of George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William and Princess Kate’s oldest son Prince George is set to become king one day, but for now, he’s happy enjoying his childhood. Despite being a member of the royal family, George, 10, still spends a lot of his time playing with his younger sister and brother, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. However, William and Kate are both easing him into his future royal duties, despite it being a little stressful.

“William is torn,” a source told Life & Style. “He’s beginning to prepare George, but he still wants his son to have as carefree a childhood as he can — like his mother, [the late Princess] Diana, allowed him to do.”