Prince Harry is returning to the U.K., but is his wife, Meghan Markle, traveling with him?

Harry, 39, will be heading to London for a ceremony at London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8. The event will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games Foundation, the organization announced in a statement.

“This Service of Thanksgiving is reflecting on 10 years since the inaugural Invictus Games London 2014, marking a decade of changing lives and saving lives through sport,” the statement read. “Also attending will be representatives from across the Invictus Games participating nations, including members of the wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veteran community. Members of the community, supporters, and beneficiaries have been selected to provide readings as part of the Service, led by The Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett, Dean of St Paul’s.”

Harry will “provide a reading” at the ceremony, while actor Damian Lewis is expected to “recite the Invictus poem.” It was not immediately made clear by the organization if Meghan, 42, would be joining her husband at the ceremony. However, The New York Post reported that Harry is expected to travel to the U.K. alone. The pair are then set to travel together to Nigeria, according to the outlet.

This will mark the first time that Harry has traveled to the U.K. since a very brief February visit with his father, King Charles III, after the monarch announced his cancer diagnosis. Their visit lasted less than an hour before the father-son duo headed their separate ways.

“Charles and Harry had a great conversation,” an insider told Closer after the visit. “Whatever differences they have, Harry promised to be by his father’s side.”

Currently, Harry and Meghan live in a stunning California home with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet. The couple, who got married in 2018, stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and have been raising their kids in America.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

While his relationships with some members of the royal family have been strained, Harry made a rare comment about his visit with his father.

“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” the Spare author said during a Good Morning America interview. “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

Since then, Buckingham Palace announced in an April 26 statement that Charles, 75, “will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.”